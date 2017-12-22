Slovenia to sell its biggest state banks

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Slovenia will sell its two biggest state-owned banks in 2019, Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.

The Slovene state has a 45% ownership of the banking sector. However, when Slovenia stepped in to bailout its biggest lenders in 2013, the European Commission demanded their privatization.

The Slovene government will pave the way for a public offering of Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and Abanka in 2018, completing the process in 2019.