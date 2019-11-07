Slovenia’s five-party ruling coalition lost the support of the opposition Left party on Wednesday, which could trigger early elections.

The Left party joined the five-party coalition led by prime minister Marjan Sarec in March but decided to break off, resisting a cabinet decision to introduce additional health insurance contributions. The majority of the cabinet found the reform inevitable due to the ageing population.

The remaining four parties in the coalition control 43-seats in a 90-seat parliament. The government now can either turn to the centre-right or call early elections. Sarec told the press that his government plans to exhaust its mandate and called on his coalition partners to compromise.