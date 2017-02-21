Slovakia’s take on IMF in Greece

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Slovakia has warned that the International Monetary Fund’s involvement in the Greek bailout is welcomed, but not at any price.

On Twitter, Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir posted: “As for our friends from the IMF, we like them and it’s good to have them on board. But I’m not willing to pay any price for their participation, green-lighting the IMF kind of debt relief – which Greece does not need.”

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Greece is in talks with its international lenders to close a review of reforms requested in exchange for cheap loans, which have been dragging on for months. Without agreement on the review there can be no new disbursements to Greece.

“Let’s hope we close the review in the coming weeks,” Kazimir said. “We have elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany. I can tell from my experience that Greece is a topic you want to avoid in a campaign.”