Slovakian PM wants review of Italy-Germany match

The prime minister of Slovakia wants UEFA to review a match between Italy and Germany at the Under-21 European Championship in Poland.

Germany lost to Italy 1-0 in its final group match, sending both teams to the semi-finals of the three-group tournament. Slovakia, which finished second in its group, could have advanced if Germany had earned at least a draw.

As reported by the Associated Press (AP), Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico wrote in a letter to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin that the result of the Italy-Germany match was “a farce”.

Fico said he hopes Ceferin will order a review of the game and UEFA will create rules that would prevent something similar from happening at future tournaments.

In a separate report, Football Italia online noted that Slovakia U21 boss Pavel Hapal previously described the match as “extremely disappointing, a disgrace and not ‘fair play’.”