Slovakia’s Fico says he is “ready to resign”

Embattled Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he is “ready to resign,” if the ruling coalition government accepts his official notification that he will step down and agrees to his one demand that his own political party is allowed to choose the country’s next prime minister.

“If the president accepts it, I am ready to resign tomorrow {Thursday},” said Fico.

If Fico’s demands are met, it could lead to his remaining in power without having to deal with a democratic national election, which he views as a “chaotic exercise”. The move could, however, be devastating for his party after the Slovak opposition called for a no-confidence vote on Monday and his ultra-nationalist junior coalition partner, Most-Hid, threatened to leave the coalition if Fico refuses to step down.

Slovakia was plunged into a political crisis following the brutal assassination of 26-year-old investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend. Kuciak was working on a story about links between Fico’s government and the Italian mafia.

Kuciak’s murder has sparked the largest demonstrations in the capital Bratislava since the 1989 collapse of Communism when the small Eastern European country was a part of the old Czechoslovakia.

In an attempt to appease public opinion, Fico addressed Slovaks on live television, offering €1-million for information leading to the killers’ capture.