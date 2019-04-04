Slovakia faces major structural challenge as car manufacturing shifts grear

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Slovakia is the world’s biggest per capita car producer, a fact that has been both a blessing and a curse for the small East European country, the latter of which has become more acute after Volkswagen Slovakia announced that it will be shedding 3,000 jobs at its plant in Bratislava by June.

The company said the move is connected to a corporate decision to move from the manufacturing of traditional cars to electric vehicles. Kia Motors will also let staff go at their factory in Zilina as part of the cutback connected to the slowing of international demand.

At first glance, the outlook of the Slovak economy is rosy. Unemployment stands at 5.1%. Slovakia has been a beneficiary of Brexit, with Jaguar Land Rover shifting production to its Nitra plant. GDP growth is projected to be 4.3% in 2019, and inflation stands at 2,6%, well above the EU average, reflecting wage growth of 6,1% in 2018.

However, the Slovak auto manufacturing industry, representing 13% of the GDP and 44% of its manufacturing sector, is foreign owned and export-oriented. The macroeconomic picture could change rapidly. VW, Kia Motors, PSA Peugeot Citroen, and Jaguar Land Rover employ 300,000 people in a country with a population of only 5.4 million people.

VW has announced plans to produce 70 new electric car models by 2023, most of whom will be produced in Germany. Slovakia has manufactured VW’s e-Up! electric model since 2013, but this is merely a fraction of its industry.