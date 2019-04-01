Slovakia elects its first female head of State

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Slovakia elected its first female head of state after Zuzana Caputova easily defeated her opponents when she captured 58,4% of the vote on 30 March.

The 45-year old Caputova is a political novice but trounced veteran diplomat and EU Commissioner Maros Sefcovic in an election that was seen as a referendum on the country’s political class after a series of corruption scandals and contract killing had badly tarnished its image.

Caputova campaigned as a liberal and pro-EU candidate with the support of the political startup platform “Progressive Slovakia.” In her acceptance speech, Caputova defied the traditional nationalist narrative and thanked voters in Slovak, Hungarian, Czech, Roma, and Ruthenian.

Slovakia’s president is largely a symbolic figure. However, Caputova’s office will be anything but inconsequential.

Presidents play a key role after elections in brokering new governments in a highly fragmented political system where coalition governments are the rule. Caputova will appoint the new prime minister. Moreover, she will be able to veto the appointment of senior prosecutors and judges.

Caputova’s election is seen as the culmination of a politically transformative process that began with the assassination of the investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée in February 2018, triggering weeks of mass demonstrations and resulting in the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Fico hoped to retire from politics by becoming the head of Slovakia’s Constitutional Court. This is now unlikely. But there are further “complications” stemming from Caputova’s election.

The investigation that followed Kuciak’s assassination resulted in the prosecution of five people, including businessman Marian Kocner, who has become a symbol of collusion between politics and oligarchic power.

Caputova successfully waged a 14-year legal battle with one of Kocner’s companies that wanted to build an illegal landfill in her home town. She then joined politics.