Skopje must have a government by Monday

The President of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Gjorge Ivanov, has until Monday to decide who should be given the mandate to form a government.

The Constitution provides that the President must give a mandate to one of the winning parties no later than 20 days after the elections.

The numbers

On December 11, 2016, the country went to the polls, but the result was a virtual tie. The VMRO-DPMNE secured 38% of the popular vote, versus 37% for the opposition Social Democrats...