Skopje must have a government by Monday

NAKE BATEV
President Gjorge Ivanov addresses the nation during a press conference in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, 27 May 2016. Ivanov decided to revoke the abolition of 22 out of 56 judicial cases that he announced on 12 April 2016. The abolitions related to the big wire-tapping scandal invoked massive protest, dubbed 'the colorful revolution' in the capital and other cities of Macedonia. The crisis started in 2015 when opposition SDSM started to publish illegally recorded wire-tapped phone conversations of the highest Governmental officials claiming they show financial crime and eventual evidences of electoral frauds of the ruling conservative VMRO-DPMNE party of then PM Gruevski. Gruevski denied everything saying 'foreign intelligence services' are trying to topple his Government he was administrating from 2006.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 11:55 January 6, 2017
Updated 11:55 January 6, 2017

That is not going to be an easy choice for the President who has to juggle with conflicting expectations

By NEOnline | IR

The President of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Gjorge Ivanov, has until Monday to decide who should be given the mandate to form a government.

The Constitution provides that the President must give a mandate to one of the winning parties no later than 20 days after the elections.
The numbers
On December 11, 2016, the country went to the polls, but the result was a virtual tie. The VMRO-DPMNE secured 38% of the popular vote, versus 37% for the opposition Social Democrats...

