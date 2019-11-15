NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan – Six Superfast charging stations for Tesla electric vehicles have been set up in the capital of Kazakhstan – Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Energy Ministry has said.

Four of the six charging stations will be able to fully charge the Tesla model S, Model X b Madel 3 electric cars in minutes, the ministry said on 13 November. Supercharger can charge Tesla in half in 20 minutes, and 80% in 40 minutes. The other two charging stations of Destination chargers are able to charge the Tesla electric car in 8 hours.

This is one more step to promote green technology in Kazakhstan, the ministry said.