Six EU nations will implement energy efficiency regulations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission has requested Austria, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom to request that the community energy efficiency regulations be transposed according to the bloc’s rules.

The 2012 directive establishes a common framework for measures to promote energy efficiency within the EU in order to ensure the bloc’s energy efficiency target by 2020.

In October 2012, the EU agreed that all members are required to use energy more efficiently in all phases of the energy chain, from production to final consumption. Each of the countries cited by Brussels’ request now have two months to respond to the allegations presented by the Commission, otherwise, it may decide to bring the matter before the European Court of Justice.

The Commission has also decided to send letters of formal notice to Belgium, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Romania for not improving the connection between their respective national road transport registry and the new version of the European Register of Road Transport Undertakings (ERRU).

The ERRU allows the exchange of information on road transport companies. The application of a new version of the ERRU requires each of the EU’s 28 members to integrate the regulations into their national systems.