the name is Barrow, Sir Tim Barrow

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Sir Tim Barrow is the U.K’s new ambassador to EU, replacing Sir Ivan Rogers a day following his resignation.

Sir Tim is the former ambassador to Moscow (2011-2015) and Kyiv and was described as a “tough negotiator,” as opposed to Sir Ivan, seen by many Leave campaigners as “pessimistic” and “reluctant” on Brexit. The new Ambassador has held EU posts and is said to have relevant experience.

The new Ambassador has held EU posts and is said to have relevant experience. His supporters are keen to underscore his tough approach to the EU, pointing out that Sir Tim has played a key role in coordinating opposition to the emergence of a European Defense Community.

Sir Time Barrow told the BBC he was “honoured” to assume his new role and promised to work for the “the right outcome” for the UK.

Downing Street described the Ambassador’s trademark qualities as “energy and creativity,” while Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis welcomed the appointment.

Nigel Farage tweeted that one knighted career diplomat was replaced with another.