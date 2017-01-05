Sir Tim Barrow is the U.K’s new Ambassador to the EU

A file picture dated 30 October 2015 shows British Ambassador to Russia Tim Barrow pose for photographers during a photocall for the James Bond film 'Spectre' at the British Embassy building in Moscow, Russia. According to reports from 04 January 2017, Tim Barrow is to replace Ivan Rogers as Britain's Ambassador to the European Union (EU).

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:48 January 5, 2017
Updated 10:56 January 5, 2017

the name is Barrow, Sir Tim Barrow

By NEOnline | IR
Sir Tim Barrow is the U.K’s new ambassador to EU, replacing Sir Ivan Rogers a day following his resignation.

Sir Tim is the former ambassador to Moscow (2011-2015) and Kyiv and was described as a “tough negotiator,” as opposed to Sir Ivan, seen by many Leave campaigners as “pessimistic” and “reluctant” on Brexit. The new Ambassador has held EU posts and is said to have relevant experience.

The new Ambassador has held EU posts and is said to have relevant experience. His supporters are keen to underscore his tough approach to the EU, pointing out that Sir Tim has played a key role in coordinating opposition to the emergence of a European Defense Community.

Sir Time Barrow told the BBC he was “honoured” to assume his new role and promised to work for the “the right outcome” for the UK.

Downing Street described the Ambassador’s trademark qualities as “energy and creativity,” while Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis welcomed the appointment.

Nigel Farage tweeted that one knighted career diplomat was replaced with another.

Former BritishAmbassador to Russia Tim Barrow (L), British actors/cast members Ralph Fiennes (2nd-L), Naomie Harris (C) and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista (R) pose for photographer during their photocall to unveil James Bond film ‘Spectre’ at the British Embassy building in front of Moscow Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 30 October 2015.  EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

