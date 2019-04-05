Sino-American trade talks closer to breakthrough

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

China’s Vice Premier Liu He met with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on 3 April to begin three-days of negotiations that are aimed at ending the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

The two sides are, reportedly, close to a deal that will end the long-standing trade dispute. The agreement is said to entail a Chinese obligation to buy a specific volume of US goods that would be enough to narrow the trade deficit and enact measures that would open up Chinese markets to foreign businesses, while also ending forced technology transfers to Chinese companies.

Bilateral negotiations have been ongoing for the last four months, but the two parties are to be far apart on two key issues – the US’ tariffs on Chinese products and a mutually acceptable monitoring and verification mechanism to oversee the implementation of bilateral agreements.

China wants to see the elimination of the current tariffs which imposes a 25% duty on $50 billion of Chinese goods. The Trump Administration wants to maintain the current tariff levels, with gradual reductions as China becomes more compliant with the US’ demands.

If this week’s round of negotiations are successful, a final agreement will be sealed in a summit between US President Donald J. Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, otherwise, the negotiations could drag on until the G20 Summit in June.

The Sino-American trade war has been particularly detrimental to business confidence and investment in the manufacturing sector in Europe. The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 gained 1% on 4 April, reaching it’s highest level since August 2018.