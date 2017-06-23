Singapore’s Team Chaleur wins 7th Social Innovation Relay

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Team Chaleur from Singapore, won the Global Final of the 7th Social Innovation Relay. The student team earned the big win with their creation of an online platform called INTuition, which offers free academic guidance to students. The platform aims to ensure that students thrive academically despite financial circumstances. Team Chaleur accepted the win proudly, stating that the “overall experience was extremely rewarding.” They added that they would use what was “gained from this journey to benefit and bless [their] community.”

Team Chaleur’s INTuition platform, specifically created for students, helps students excel academically by exchanging and sharing a plethora of knowledge. Despite financial background, all students have access to the platform and have the opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions to encourage academic success.

After winning in their home country, the Chaleur team went up against 10,000 students from countries from all over the world including Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Singapore, and Spain.

The Social Innovation Relay is a global competition that collaborates with the NN Group. The purpose of the competition is to gather the brightest students together who then create initiatives that work to alleviate a social need. The NN Group provides mentors for the 20 best teams in participating countries that help prepare and create their concept papers, which can then be adapted into a business model.

With NN Group, Junior Achievement Europe hopes to empower students and build their self-confidence by encouraging them to practice innovation. The students are supported in using their creativity to come up with tangible solutions to problems they observe globally in areas of sustainability, development, social inclusion, education and health.