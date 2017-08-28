Shaming Europe, Kenya becomes the 9th African state to ban plastic bags

In Europe, only France follows the African lead

Kenya has become the ninth African nation to impose a flat ban on the import, production, and distribution of plastic bags on Monday.

This ends the circulation of 300 million bags a year, according to the Dutch Public broadcastes NOS.

Europewide estimates that Europeans use 8 billion plastic bags a year, each of whom takes 450 years to degrade in nature. Each EU citizen uses 200 plastic bags a year, usually only once.

Kenya is adopting draconian measures to end this environmental disaster. Handing out plastic bags for free or even for a fee carries a minimum penalty of just under €16,000 and a maximum of €32,000. The offense also carries a maximum four years jail sentence. The only exception is plastic bags manufactured for industrial purposes.

Kenya follows in the legal footsteps of Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Mauritania and Malawi.

In the EU, only France has moved to ban plastic bags in June 2016, except for reusables that are thicker than 50 microns. Until 2016, 17 million bags were distributed in France each year, many of whom end up in the sea or are eaten by birds and other animals who mistake them for food. Moreover, they are ideal nurseries for disease-carrying mosquitos and damages agricultural land.

African countries make the simple deduction that plastic bags should be forbidden because bags harm the environment and do not decompose. The policy is contested, with the industry arguing for softer approaches that would entail making bags from materials that decompose faster. The industry argues that no less than 80,000 jobs are at stake.