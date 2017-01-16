Serbia and Kosovo narrowly avoid border confrontation

A train bound to the border with Kosovo was stopped on the border

Following a meeting of the National Security Council, Serbian President Timoslav Nikolic warned on Sunday that Belgrade is ready to send the army to Kosovo if Serbian citizens are killed, B92 Agency reports.

Serbia intends to open a railway line from Belgrade to Mitrovica, after 18 years. The first Kosovo-bound train left Belgrade on Saturday, January 14, the Serbian New Year. Leaving for the ethnic Serbian enclave in Northern Kosovo, Mitrovica, the train was painted with the colours of the Serbian flag and the words “Kosovo is Serbian” in over 20 languages. The train’s interior was decorated with the imagery of Serbian religious heritage located in Kosovo and protected by UNESCO.

Serbia’s Prime Minister, Alexander Vucic, told a press conference on Sunday that the Kosovar forces tried to blow up part of the railway line and the troops intended to arrest the train driver and passengers. The President and Prime Minister of Serbia then decided to stand down and withdraw the passenger train.

However, Vucic told EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, that he is disappointed with the reaction of Brussels to these events.

President Nikolic accused Pristina of violating a Brussels-mediated bilateral agreement on freedom of movement and the non-deployment of troops in Northern Kosovo without prior NATO notification. “Everything was on the brink of a conflict that would have produced dozens of deaths,” Nikolic said.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo, Hashim Thaci, said on Saturday that Kosovo “respects free movement of people and goods,” but could not allow a train covered with nationalist emblems to cross the border, the Balkan Insight reports.