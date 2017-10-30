Separatists lose ground in Catalonia, as crucial week begins

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Spain’s control over Catalonia is being tested as politicians and civil servants return to work amid uncertainty over whether they will accept direct rule imposed by the central government to stop the region’s independence bid.

On Friday, Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy assumed direct control of the Catalan region, sacked its secessionist government and called a snap election for 21 December.

Support for independence may be declining a Sigma Dos poll for El Mundo showed Monday. While 76 % of Catalans said they want an official referendum, just 34 % said they were in favor of breaking away from Spain. The survey was conducted between 0ct. 23 and Oct. 26 — before the declaration of independence last Friday. The survey showed the pro-independence groups winning 65 out of 135 seats in the regional assembly, down from 72 in 2015.

However, some of the most prominent members of the Catalan administration, including its president Carles Puigdemont and vice-president Oriol Junqueras, said they did not accept the move and only the people of Catalonia could dismiss them.

The main civic group behind the pro-independence campaign have called for widespread civil disobedience and have given detailed instructions to the around 200,000 civil servants working for the Catalan region of how they should behave.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters of a unified Spain filled Barcelona’s streets on Sunday in one of the biggest shows of force yet by the so-called silent majority that has watched as regional political leaders push for Catalan independence.

It is not clear if senior government officials and lawmakers who declared the region’s independence from Spain on Friday would try to gain access to their offices and if the Catalan police Mossos d‘Esquadra would prevent them.

Spain’s interior ministry named a new chief for the regional police on Saturday who has insisted that the 17,000 officers of the force should remain neutral.

Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido praised the Mossos for their work in an open letter on Sunday and urged them to accept temporary direction from Madrid.

Another test of the government’s response will be whether companies stop relocating out of Catalonia in search of stability and legal certainty after several hundred moved out earlier this month.

Meanwhile, other countries, such as China, reiterated their support for Spanish government. China understands the Spanish government’s efforts to protect national unity and opposes any actions to split the country, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, after the Catalan parliament voted to unilaterally declare independence last week.

Beijing has expressed more openness to independence votes agreed by both sides, such as Scotland’s unsuccessful 2014 referendum to leave the United Kingdom, and South Sudan’s 2011 vote in favor of independence from Sudan.

At home, China contends with what it says are separatist movements in its western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang, and also claims the self-ruled island of Taiwan as a wayward province.