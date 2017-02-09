Senate confirms Sessions as Attorney General

And America looks even more racially divided

The Senate confirmed on Wednesday Attorney General Senator Jeff Sessions of Alabama.

The 52-47 vote was along partisan lines. More seriously, Sessions is seen as a white choice against African Americans, which is a serious flaw given a Trump campaign that fuelled racial polarization in America.

Human rights activist and Senator Cory Booker testified against his peer. And when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to praises the new Attorney Senator, few across the aisle were willing to welcome him as a “Southern gentleman.”

Controversial nominations will continue to meet fierce resistance in the Senate. Given a Republican majority, Democrats can only boycott committee room votes and prolong debates for hours. But, the Warren incident was ugly.

A Senate too polarized for a debate

On Tuesday was debating on the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be attorney general.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was delivering a speech opposing the nominee.”‘Anyone who has used the power of his office as United States Attorney to intimidate and chill the free exercise of the ballot by citizens should not be elevated to our courts,'” Warren said. But, these were not her own words. These were the words of Martin Luther King’s wife, 30 years ago when Ronald Reagan nominated Sessions for the Supreme Court. McConnel silenced his opponent.

And then Majority leader McConnel evoked a little-used clause to silence her. In a fiercely partisan vote (49-to-43) senators ruled that Warren offended her peer and was ordered to sit down, forbidden from speaking during the remainder of the debate.

Why is Sessions Controversial

To say that Jeff Sessions, 70, is a “controversial choice” is an understatement. The Alabama Senator with a 20-year career is one of the few people Donald Trump nominated that is a politician.

Sessions is anti-choice, anti-gay, anti-immigration, anti-Islam, pro-gun, pro-torture, and, allegedly, holds white supremacist views. He is so controversial that when President Reagan nominated him for a federal judgeship in 1986, the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary Committee denied him. The reason is a witness heard testifying to him calling a black assistant US attorney “boy,” warning him to mind how he spoke to “white folks.”

What did Warren say

Warren cited Senator Ted Kennedy who in 1986 called Sessions a “throwback to a shameful era.” She also quoted Coretta Scott King, that is, the wife of Martin Luther King.

The letter was the most controversial part of her speech. The widow Martin Luther King accused Sessions of going to great lengths to bully black voters to abstain.

Senator Warren referred particularly to the phrase “Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens in the district he now seeks to serve as a federal judge.”

McConnell reacted immediately and called for her to be silenced. Paradoxically, to substantiate his position, he read as extensively from Mrs. King’s letter, but only to make the case that Senator Warren was tarnishing the reputation of her peer.

Political effect

McConnell the justified his initiative by saying that Senator Warren “was warned,” “was given an explanation,” and “she persisted.”

His words have now become a T-shirt turning Elisabeth Warren into a global brand.

Many see in the former Harvard Professor, Elisabeth Warren, is a more policy-driven candidate than Sanders, who could run against Donald Trump in 2020. Silencing her makes the majority leader look combative. But, it also makes the Attorney General look less representative, potentially fuelling racial hatred.