Selmayr’s replacement for EU Secretary-General post to be decided next week

The resignation of Martin Selmayr as Secretary-General of the European Commission will be decided by the College of Commissioners next week, according to the new chief spokesperson of the European Commission, Mina Andreeva.

“President [Jean-Claude] Juncker informed the College of Commissioners on Tuesday of the Secretary-General’s intention to leave office by the end of this month. The operational consequences of the departure will be decided next week,” Andreeva said during the European Commission’s daily press conference.

The new chief spokeswoman for the EU executive will replace Margaritis Schinas, as he was appointed by the Greek government on Thursday to be the next Greek EU commissioner. Andreeva declined to speculate whether the College would decide to appoint an interim or permanent replacement to fill in for Selmayr when he leaves his post later this month, with Andreeva saying, “it will be up to the College to debate and decide.”

Selmayr’s resignation is one of the current main topics of discussion in Brussels following the election of Ursula von der Leyen as the next president of the European Commission.

Even before von der Leyen’s election, Selmayr had already indicated that he planned to step down. He became Secretary-General, the highest office of the administration, on 21 February 2018, without a formal announcement, which led to heavy criticism in some quarters.