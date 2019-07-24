Selmayr appointed EU ambassador in Vienna, remains as ‘special adviser’ to Juncker

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The outgoing Secretary-General of the European Commission, Martin Selmayr, has been appointed to Vienna as head of the EU’s delegation in Austria while also being named as a special advisor to EU President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Before taking up duties in Vienna on 1 November, Selmayr will continue acting as an adviser to Juncker on “important strategic matters,” according to the Commission’s announcement, which also stated, “In this function, Selmayr will continue to advise European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on important strategic issues until 31 October.”

Selmayr is expected to act as an advisor on Brexit now that Boris Johnson has become the UK’s new prime minister, who has reiterated that he intends for Britain to quit the EU without a deal on 31 October if there is no better divorce deal between Brussels and London. Juncker and the entire College of EU Commissioners expressed their appreciation to Selmayr for his “outstanding qualities and achievements” and thanked him for his “effective management”. Until a successor for Selmayr has been found, Jivka Petkova, a Bulgarian who is responsible for strategy, better lawmaking and organization leadership, and Michael Karnitschnig of Austria, head of foreign relations, will support the General Secretariat beginning on 1 August. Selmayr had been a major power broker in the Juncker Commission but his sudden appointment as secretary-general last year proved highly unpopular with many in Brussels.