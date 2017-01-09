S&D’s Italian head critical of Grillo joining

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The head of the Italian delegation to the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament is critical of the possibility of Beppe Grillo’s 5 Star Movement joining the ALDE Group in the European Parliament.

Patrizia Toia said: “The manoeuvre currently ongoing between the 5 Star Movement and ALDE to build an alliance in the European Parliament is not an edifying sight. Beppe Grillo, after forging an alliance with Nigel Farage, now wants to move from the Eurosceptics to the Federalists, forcing voters to the humiliating ritual of a fake online election that only serves to affirm the arbitrary choices of their ‘leader’.”

“For his part, Guy Verhofstadt, running for president of the European Parliament, negotiator for Brexit and enemy number one of the Eurosceptic Farage, now does not exclude an alliance with the 5 Star Movement, which was rejected on the grounds of decency from political groups such as the Greens. This sort of incoherent backroom deal is exactly what alienates citizens from the European project,” she added.