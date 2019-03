Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) stands guard next to the yellow flag of US-backed group atop a building in Baghuz, Syria, 25 March 2019. A joint Kurdish-Arab force, the Syrian Democratic forces’ (SDF) announced their military victory over ISIS on 23 March 2019, following a four-year battle against the group that took control of over a third of Syria and Iraq.