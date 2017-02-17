An S&D take on the future of the EU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament backed a series of reforms to improve the functioning of the European Union and increase solidarity in the euro zone.

S&D Group spokesperson on constitutional affairs and co-author of the report on improving the functioning of the EU, Mercedes Bresso, said: “Our citizens have many doubts about the EU. They want change. We are proposing new steps to make a better Europe that is more efficient and closer to its citizens.”

On the possible evolution and adjustments to the current institutional framework, Jo Leinen, the S&D Group negotiator, said: “Amid an expansionist Russia and a US government that questions the western security architecture and promotes protectionism, a strong and self-confident Europe is needed more than ever.”

“We want the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome to be the starting point for a European-wide debate on the future of Europe that leads to a big convention and a new basis for a more successful and democratic European Union,” he added.

In turn, S&D Group spokesperson on economic and monetary affairs, Pervenche Berès, said: “For the first time, the European Parliament is proposing a roadmap to create a budget for the Eurozone. The financial crisis in 2008 has shed a crude light on the weaknesses and shortcomings of our economic and monetary union. The fiscal capacity will be an instrument of solidarity and a milestone to stabilize the Eurozone in the long-term. It will help members of the euro area to cope with asymmetric and symmetric shocks.”