S&D MEPs address exploitation of women in rural areas of Sicily

To shed light on the current working conditions of women in rural areas, in particular those from Romania, a delegation of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) members in the European Parliament will visit Ragusa, Sicily, on June 29.

During their three-day visit, the S&D MEPs will meet representatives of civil-society and human-rights organisations, victims of abusive practices, local and regional authorities and other stakeholders in the field of women’s rights and the prevention of trafficking.

“We have been alarmed by cases of labour and sexual exploitation, in particular of Romanian women working on farms in Ragusa,” said S&D Group spokesperson on women’s rights and gender equality Iratxe García Perez.

Romanian women in Ragusa represent the largest group working in agriculture in the region. Many have reportedly suffered inhuman working and living conditions. Many of them have also been sexually abused, according to S&D.

“Since then, the Romanian and Italian authorities have agreed to co-operate. Italian officials have also set up a support and assistance centre for victims and people vulnerable to trafficking. We want to visit this particular region to evaluate the added value the EU can offer to prevent human trafficking and to ensure the women who are victims receive adequate protection.

“Clearly, there is a need for more financial and human resources to be allocated to the implementation of the directive to fight against tracking for labour and sexual exploitation, as well as for the protection of victims. The EU will also make huge progress by ratifying the Istanbul convention on preventing and combating violence against women. S&D calls on member states to ensure these are considered as top priorities.”

“We also need to address the issue of safe and legal abortion since more than 90% of health practitioners in Sicily refuse to provide services due to conscientious objection.”

Headed by Perez, the S&D delegation includes Viorica Dăncilă (Head of the S&D Group’s Romanian Socialist delegation) and MEPs Marie Arena (Belgium), Edouard Martin (France) and Michela Giuffrida (Italy).