S&D condemns secret Syria prison executions

Amnesty International’s report that 13,000 opponents of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were secretly executed by hanging in Syria’s Saydnaya prison in the first five years of civil war adds to the many atrocities already committed by the Syrian authorities. So said Victor Boştinaru, the vice president of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) Group in the European Parliament.

“This report further indicts Bashar al-Assad… These executions amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity,” he said.

“We strongly support Amnesty international in their call to the international community to make sure thorough investigations take place at Saydnaya and in the rest of Syria. This should include international independent monitors.”