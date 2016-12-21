Scottish ultimatum: no single market leads to independence referendum

Scotland will hold a second referendum on independence if the U.K. does not remain a member of the European single market, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns.

The ultimatum was delivered on Sunday through a Financial Times commentary.

“It remains my view, and that of the government I lead, that the best option for Scotland remains full membership of the EU as an independent member state,” Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

Sturgeon will meet Theresa May this week to detail proposals that will...