Scottish ultimatum: no single market leads to independence referendum

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after attending a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee in N10 Downing street in London, Britain, 24 October 2016. Discussions focus on issues around EU negotiations and the Economy.

Up Next
Published 10:44 December 21, 2016
Updated 10:44 December 21, 2016

By NEOnline | IR

Scotland will hold a second referendum on independence if the U.K. does not remain a member of the European  single market, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warns.

The ultimatum was delivered on Sunday through a Financial Times commentary.

“It remains my view, and that of the government I lead, that the best option for Scotland remains full membership of the EU as an independent member state,” Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

Sturgeon will meet Theresa May this week to detail proposals that will...

