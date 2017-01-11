Scotland role in Brexit process backed by Green EU parliament presidential candidate

Jean Lambert is the Green MEP from London, who is running for the new president of the European Union parliament. She is the nominee from the Green-European Free Alliance, one of eight major groups in the parliament.
During a briefing to European media in Brussels, Lambert told CommonSpace: “I think within the parliament we are very keen that those voices [Scotland’s and Northern Ireland’s voices] should be heard – that we find a way of doing that within the process that we’ll be using within the European Parliament. It obviously has implications for cross border working, free movement rights, questions about borders in general. Certainly the questions for Ireland – north and south – have to be there and heard.”
As reported by CommonSpace online, the Green-EFA group have been consistent in supporting Scotland’s right to remain in the European Union following every area of the nation voting remain last June.
The European Greens held its major conference in Glasgow late last year, in a show of solidarity to Scotland’s democratic vote to remain in the EU.
The election of a parliament president is scheduled to take place on January 17.