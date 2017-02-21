Scotland could be an EU member state by 2024

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A policy paper published on Monday suggests Scotland could become an EU member state, soon after it gains its independence in 2024.

Timing

The paper is signed by the German legal expert Mr. Lock, of the University of Edinburgh, and the former Chatham House Director, Ms. Hughes, currently of the Friends of Europe think-tank.

The timetable is estimated on the assumption Scotland votes for independence in a second referendum by 2018, applying for membership once it has formally separated from the U.K in 2020, and joining in the beginning of 2024.

Attitudes, legal and political obstacles

The report looks at attitudes towards Scottish independence and suggests an 180 degrees turnaround since the 2014 referendum on independence. At the time of the first referendum on independence, President of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso, warned Scots said that Scots that it would be “extremely difficult” to join the EU.

However, given that Scotland voted to Remain in June 2016, the head of the European Commission office in London speaks of a “normal” accession process.

The fast-track is justified by the fact that Scotland meets most of the EU acquis, except where the U.K. has opt-outs. Although Scotland would probably have to commit to euro membership, it would be able to postpone the process indefinitely like a number of member states, like Poland, Denmark, and Sweden. The authors also dismissed the idea Scotland would be forced into the Schengen area.

The authors suggest that the biggest obstacle to Scottish accession is Spain, but it is now “not obvious” that Madrid would veto Scottish membership if the process of secession were legal.

Transition into the EU

The transition would be complicated.

On the one hand, Scotland would probably lose the U.K’s rebate and end up as a net contributor to the EU budget. On the other, EFTA membership with Norway and Switzerland could smoothen the transition to membership by facilitating access to the Single Market.

Political momentum for independence

Opinion polls in Scotland suggest that those opposing independence are still a slim majority of 45%, against 43% in favour. However, the SNP government has seen support for independence rise since Prime Minister Theresa May declared her intention to leave the Single Market and the Custom’s Union. There is a 13% of undecided voters up for grabs.

Scotland was an independent kingdom until the Act of Union in 1707. With merely 8% of the U.K’s population (5,3 million), the argument for independence is that Scotland will never be able to influence U.K policy at par with England.