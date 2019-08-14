The World Health Organization announced on 12 August that two of the experimental treatments for the deadly Ebola virus appear to dramatically boost survival rates.

While an experimental vaccine previously had been shown to shield people from catching Ebola, the new treatments work on people who already have been infected. According to WHO, the risk is still very high at both national and regional levels.

The Data and Safety Monitoring Board has recommended that the study be stopped and that all future patients be randomized to receive the treatments. They are now being offered to all patients in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the current outbreak is the second deadliest ever.