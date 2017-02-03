Schulz ahead of Merkel in popularity

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

If Germans had to choose between Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz for Chancellor, they would overwhelmingly prefer the latter. The SPD candidate has a 16% popularity lead according to a poll published by the ARD broadcaster on Thursday.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Schultz leads by 50% to Merkel’s 34%.

However, that does not mean the former President of the European Parliament is favourite to become the next German Chancellor. When it comes to voting intentions, the CDU is still ahead by 34% to 28% for the SPD. However, the momentum is with the Social Democrats that have climbed on the polls by 8% within a week, while the Christian Democrats have lost 3%.

Besides the CDU, the gains for the SPD seem to be coming from across the political spectrum, although most significantly from the far-right Alternative for Germany AfD (-3%).

Germany’s international broadcaster DW reports that half of all polled participants indicate a desire for the SPD to take over leadership of the federal government from the CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union. Only 39% of those surveyed thought the federal government should continue to be led by a member of so-called Union of CDU and CSU parties. Thus far, this intention is not reflected in voting preference but the momentum is changing.