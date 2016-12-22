Schengen revisited: The EU Commission tables changes to SIS

The European Commission has proposed changes to the Schengen Information System (SIS) with the aim of enhancing its operability and boosting the system’s effectiveness.

According to the Commission, there are numerous issues that are problematic. As such, EU member states have failed to fully implement the SIS and to enforce the EU’s strategy towards an effective and sustainable EU Security Union.

The second generation of the system (SIS II), which entered into force three years ago, has yi...