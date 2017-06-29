Schäuble sets out Germany’s pre-election budget

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The German government has unveiled its 2018 budget and longer-term financial plan until 2021 – just three months before the election – and the news is good.

As reported by Deutsche Welle (DW), Germany’s international broadcaster, the government wants to achieve a balanced federal budget in 2018 and an aggregate three-year surplus until 2021 of €14.8bn, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble told cabinet members on June 28.

This would mean filling a €1bn hole in next year’s budget if the government is to stick to its promise of not borrowing new money.

According to DW, Schäuble’s plans will afford the next German government – expected to remain dominated by the ruling Christian democrats (CDU) – scope for tax cuts or higher spending.

By 2020, the level of public debt in Germany is expected to fall below the EU limit of 60% of GDP for the first time in over 10 years, Schäuble noted. This year that figure is estimated to be around 66%.

However, it is unlikely the 2018 budget and 2019-21 financial plan will be approved by June 30 when the current session of the Bundestag ends. And national elections will be held in Germany on September 24.

According to DW, the draft documents are therefore likely to be used only by the incoming government after the elections and subsequent coalition talks as a foundation for their own plans

But their political impact at this stage is clear enough, with the CDU offering voters steady – but also generous – hands.