Schaeuble concedes a debate over the Greek programme in parliament

Speaking to ARD-TV on Sunday, the German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that he is open to a parliamentary debate for the disbursement of the latest €8,5bn loan to Greece.

The issue is deeply divisive for the ruling Christian Democrats, while Germany is less than 90 days away from going to the polls. Although a debate in parliament is not required, the German finance minister said he would not have any difficulty debating the issue.

The Social Democratic junior coalition partners have been asking for a full debate on the deal for Greece, including the role of the International Monetary Fund. They argue that the IMF’s refusal to participate financially in the programme before more debt-relief measures are secured constitutes a fundamental deviation from the original agreement.

The Christian Democrats have argued that such a debate could unnerve financial markets, adding to instability. Moreover, internal party opposition has argued for ending the Greek programme, with three MPs abstaining from the vote to approve the third bailout programme for Greece in August 2015.

Under pressure from the IMF Euro zone finance ministers have committed to debt relief measures, extending maturities and grace periods for loans extended to Greece, while the IMF insists that further debt relief measures must be adopted.