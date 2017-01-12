Schaeuble certain that Italy will stick to bailout rules

Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that he feels confident Italy will stick to European bailout rules.
The German finance minister said does not have “the slightest doubt” that Italy’s Economy Minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, will stick to his commitments as regards to the third bailout of Monte Dei Paschi.
Matters of trust, besides the Italian bailout program, will be discussed at the next Eurogroup meeting on January 26. But, some tension is building up.
In December, the German finance ministry spokesman said that the precautionary state recapitalization of Italy’s third largest bank could only take place extended if a bank is considered solvent.
In an interview with the Bild Tabloid published in the last week of December, the president of the Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, said that under new European legislation “state funds are only intended as a last resort” and that the Italian bailout needed to be scrutinized.
More significantly, Weidman said that “If the Italian government wants to do that {bailout}, it needs to prove that Monte Dei Paschi is only temporarily in trouble and is in principle a healthy bank.”