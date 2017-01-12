Schaeuble certain that Italy will stick to bailout rules

CLEMENS BILAN
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during the festivity of the '70 Jahre Europa-Union Deutschland' in Berlin, Germany, 11 January 2017.

Published 12:18 January 12, 2017
Weidmann and the Finance Ministry spokesman is in doubt, but not Schaeuble

Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that he feels confident Italy will stick to European bailout rules.

The German finance minister said does not have “the slightest doubt” that Italy’s Economy Minister, Pier Carlo Padoan, will stick to his commitments as regards to the third bailout of Monte Dei Paschi.

Matters of trust, besides the Italian bailout program, will be discussed at the next Eurogroup meeting on January 26. But, some tension is building up.

In December, the German finance ministry spokesman said that the precautionary state recapitalization of Italy’s third largest bank could only take place extended if a bank is considered solvent.

In an interview with the Bild Tabloid published in the last week of December, the president of the Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, said that under new European legislation “state funds are only intended as a last resort” and that the Italian bailout needed to be scrutinized.

More significantly, Weidman said that “If the Italian government wants to do that {bailout}, it needs to prove that Monte Dei Paschi is only temporarily in trouble and is in principle a healthy bank.”

epa05248089 The logo of the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS or MPS) is seen on a glass of an MPS branch in Siena, Italy, 23 March 2016. The MPS bank, founded in 1472 as 'Mount of piety,' is reported to be the world's oldest surviving bank and Italy's third largest commercial and retail bank. EPA/MATTIA SEDDA

The logo of the Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS or MPS) is seen on a glass of an MPS branch in Siena, Italy, 23 March 2016. The MPS bank, founded in 1472 as ‘Mount of piety,’ is reported to be the world’s oldest surviving bank and Italy’s third largest commercial and retail bank. EPA/MATTIA SEDDA

