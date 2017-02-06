Schaeuble agrees euro exchange rate too weak for Germany

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble arrives at the Eurogroup Finance Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 26 January 2017.

Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a newspaper interview on February 5 that the euro’s exchange rate is too low for Germany and the European Central Bank’s expansive monetary policy has increased the German economy’s export surplus.

“The ECB must make policy that works for Europe as a whole,” Schaeuble told Germany's Tagesspiegel. “It is too loose for Germany.”

“The euro exchange rate is, strictly speaking, too low for the German economy's competitive position,” he said....

