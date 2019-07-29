Sauna in Heat

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

HOW A SUMMER SAUNA CAN ACTUALLY COOL YOU DOWN

Sauna in the middle of the summer? It may seem like a strange idea, but in fact having a sauna has numerous benefits, even on a hot day.

It’s 30 degrees outside and you want to find a way to cool down. Here’s our tip: go for a sauna. Counter-intuitive as it may seem, it works: after the high temperature of the sauna, the summer heat feels somehow less stressful, not to mention the fact that it’s still cooler outside than in. You therefore feel refreshed when you step out of the sauna – even if you are still stepping out into 30-degree heat!

