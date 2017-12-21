Saudi Aramco eyes Russian natural gas supplies

EPA-EFE/LISI NIESNER
Click for full view

Saudi Aramco Chairman and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Author
New Europe Online/KG By New Europe Online/KG
Read Next

Published 21:03 December 21, 2017
Updated 21:09 December 21, 2017

Chairman sees potential to buy LNG from the Russian Arctic

By New Europe Online/KG
20
shares
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
What's This?

Seeking new assets to meet is growing demand, Saudi Aramco is looking for natural gas from Russia to East Africa, Bloomberg quoted the company’s chairman and Saudi Energy Minister, Khalid Al-Falih, as saying on December 20.

“The question of Russian gas, and being able to export around the world, including potentially to Saudi Arabia, is an intriguing question that it would not exclude,” he told Bloomberg Television in an interview in Riyadh. “Is it our lowest hanging fruit?” he said. “The answer today is not. But I think we are in an interesting moment to talk about the potential to buy LNG from the Russian Arctic,” he added.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+