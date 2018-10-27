Sarkozy to stand trial for illicit campaign financing

A French appeals court ruled on Thursday that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy must stand trial on charges of illicit campaign financing.
The decision upholds a decision taken last year by an appeals court in Paris. Sarkozy, 63, has the right to one more level of appeal.
On Thursday, the court rebuked the argument that the public ordeal was unbecoming for a former President.
Prosecutors have reasons to believe that the former President spent €43 million in his 2012 reelection campaign, that is, double the legal limit of €22,5 million, concealing expenditure via fake invoices.
Sarkozy has denied criminal responsibility, blaming the public relations company Bygmalion. Bygmalion has acknowledged fraud.
If the former President stands trial and loses he faces one year in jail.