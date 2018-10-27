Sarkozy to stand trial for campaign finance violation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A French appeals court ruled on October 25 that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy must stand trial on charges of illicit campaign financing, a decision that upholds a previous ruling from 2017 by an appeals court in Paris.

Prosecutors believe that Skrozy spent €43 million during his 2012 reelection campaign, that is, double the legal limit of €22.5 million, concealing expenditure via fake invoices.

Sarkozy has denied that he’s committed any crimes and blamed a public relations company. If found guilty, Sarkozy could face a year in jail.