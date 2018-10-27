Sarkozy to stand trial for campaign finance violation

Former French President and leader of the right wing party 'Les Republicains' Nicolas Sarkozy delivers a speech at the party headquarter after the first results of the French Regional Elections first round were officially released in Paris, France, 06 December 2015.

Published 21:24 October 27, 2018
Updated 00:39 October 30, 2018

A French appeals court ruled on October 25 that former French President Nicolas Sarkozy must stand trial on charges of illicit campaign financing, a decision that upholds a previous ruling from 2017 by an appeals court in Paris.

Prosecutors believe that Skrozy spent €43 million during his 2012 reelection campaign, that is, double the legal limit of €22.5 million, concealing expenditure via fake invoices.

Sarkozy has denied that he’s committed any crimes and blamed a public relations company.  If found guilty, Sarkozy could face a year in jail.

