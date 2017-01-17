Samsung’s boss faces the prospect of detention on Wednesday

South Korea’s special prosecutor said he is seeking an arrest warrant for the head of the family-owned Samsung Group, Lee Jae Yong.
The warrant was on corruption charges was issued on Monday. The court hearing to approve or not the arrest will take place on Wednesday, Reuters reports.
Lee Jae Yong is accused of paying approximately €50 million in bribes to President, Park Geun Hye, using a friend as an intermediary. Much of the money was allegedly channeled to “charities” and funds controlled by the broker, Ms. Choi, who was arrested in December.
The announcement came following a 22-hour long interrogation of Mr. Lee last week. Mr. Lee has been at the helm of the Samsung Group since 2014, when Lee Kun-Hee senior, his father, passed away.
Ms. Choi has remained faithful to the President whom she describes as a person of integrity.
The prosecutor’s case relates to the backing of Samsung by the National Pension Service for the €5,6 merger of two Samsung Group affiliates.
The corruption scandal adds pressure on Samsung, months after its botched launch of the Note 7 phone. The company denies allegations against its management.
Park remains in office, pending a High Court decision on whether she will be impeached. But, if the High Court approves the impeachment, South Korea will go to the polls, with former UN Secretary Ban-Ki Moon expected to run.