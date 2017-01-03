Samsung to release the results of Galaxy Note 7 probe

LYNN BO BO
Click for full view

Myanmar man uses a mobile phone at a bus stop decorated with Samsung Galaxy Note 7 advertising in Yangon, Myanmar, 11 October 2016. Samsung has announced it is to permanently stop production of its high-end Galaxy Note 7 smartphones after reports of the phones catching fire.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 12:01 January 3, 2017
Updated 12:01 January 3, 2017

Samsung to release the results of Galaxy Note 7 probe

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Samsung is due to announce the results of a probe on what caused some of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to explode or catch fire, the JoongAng Ilbo daily reported on Monday.

The South Korean firm is investigating the most costly product safety failure in history, which could amount to €4,9bn; that is the estimated price tag for halting Galaxy Note 7 sales in October.

For the biggest manufacturer of smartphones in the world, the results and thoroughness of the investigation will be key to regaining stakeholders’ and customers’ confidence.

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Italy’s Beppe Grillo publishes "behavioural code” to defend his party members