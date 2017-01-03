Samsung to release the results of Galaxy Note 7 probe

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Samsung is due to announce the results of a probe on what caused some of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to explode or catch fire, the JoongAng Ilbo daily reported on Monday.

The South Korean firm is investigating the most costly product safety failure in history, which could amount to €4,9bn; that is the estimated price tag for halting Galaxy Note 7 sales in October.

For the biggest manufacturer of smartphones in the world, the results and thoroughness of the investigation will be key to regaining stakeholders’ and customers’ confidence.