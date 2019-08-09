Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini’s League presented a motion of no confidence in prime minister Giuseppe Conte in the Italian Senate on Friday.

The motion comes after Thursday’s quotes from Salvini that the ruling majority no longer exists and called for early elections. According to Salvini’s motion, there were “too many noes” within the government. Salvini’s move comes after the opposition of the League’s coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), to the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project. Those who waste time hurt Italy says Salvini’s party

Italy’s premier Conte said that Salvini is seeking to cash in on the popularity his League party currently enjoys, according to the opinion polls, by calling off the government partnership. “Salvini told me that he intended to interrupt this government experience to have elections in order to capitalise on the support the League currently enjoys,” Conte told journalists in Rome.

Conte announced that he would present himself before the Italian parliament, asking from the Lower House and the Senate to decideswhether he still has their confidence. It shall be them and not just Salvini, he said, reiterating that it is not up to Salvini to say when the government collapses and new elections are held. “I have read the the interior minister wants the parliamentarians to return to work at once,” said Conte. “It is not up to Salvini to summon the houses of parliament, it is not up to the interior minister to decide on the time frames of a political crisis in which many other institutional parties intervene”.

Italy’s Conte also rejected Salvini’s “too many noes” line. “This government has always worked a lot and talked little,” he added. “It was not on the beach”.

Salvini will have answer to parliament for his decision to bring down the administration Conte said: “I am confident that the passage through parliament will shed full light on the decisions made and the responsibilities that derive from them,” he added. “We will have to tell all the Italian people the truth and we won’t be able to hide behind rhetorical comments and media slogans”.