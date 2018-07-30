Salvini urges London to stand its ground on Brexit negotiations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

“On some principles, there is no need to be flexible and you should not go backwards,” Matteo Salvini told the Sunday Times.

In an interview with the UK’s opinion leader, the far-right Italian Minister of Interior said there was “lack of good faith.” He also applauded preparations by the UK government to walk away with no deal.

According to Sunday Times, the UK’s military forces are now stepping up preparations to deliver food and medicine if needed. Private businesses are also planning ahead, with supermarket chains holding extra stocks.

Meanwhile, the founded of the 5-Star Movement (MS5) Beppe Grillo told the US Gzero World on Saturday that “democracy is obsolete,” citing voting participation rates below 50%.

Grillo called for random-ballot representatives to replace elected members of parliament. The MS5 came to office with calls for direct democracy, including a referendum on Eurozone membership.