Salvini moves to assert “natural family” against same-sex parenthood

Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini will move to modify identity cards, modifying “parent 1” and “parent 2” into “mother” and “father.”

The reform is meant to reinstate the categories of the “natural family,” Salvini said in an interview with the Catholic daily La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana.

Salvini echoes the Catholic church view of the family as a union between a man and a woman, reinstating a wording that will make it impossible for two same-sex parents to declare themselves as parents of a child.

In Italy surrogate pregnancies are illegal and same-sex couples cannot adopt children; however, certain regional governments recognize the parental status of partners for children acquired in a previous relationship. A recent Ipsos poll suggests that Salvini is popular with 32% of devout Catholics that attend mass, compared to merely 16% in March.