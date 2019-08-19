An Italian government led by Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini‘s Lega party would pursue an ambitious tax cut programme, according to the party’s economic spokesman, Claudio Borghi.

“We need to pursue a tax cut and it is obvious that a small portion will be funded by a deficit,” Borghi told Italian public TV on Monday.

Lega is leading in the polls and has withdrawn from the 14-month-old coalition government with its anti-establishment parter the 5-Star Movement and is calling for immediate snap elections.

Salvini filed a no-confidence motion against current Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on 9 August. Lega is currently polling at close to 38%, just under the 40% threshold that allows a party to form a single-party government. 5-Star’s support has plummeted from 33% in March 2018 to just 16% now after a series of public spats between the increasingly popular Salvini and 5-Star’s leader Luigi di Maio.

President Sergio Mattarella is by definition the arbiter of the government crisis as Conte’s government is unlikely to survive a no-confidence motion. He can now appoint a caretaker government or allow for the formation of a new government led by 5-Star and the centre-left Democratic Party led by Nicola Zingaretti.

Former Prime Minister, and ex-Democratic Party head, Matteo Renzi favours a new coalition that will approve a budget before Italy goes to the polls. Zingaretti, however, has yet to commit but Italy’s leftist press outlets have suggested that he is not interested in a coalition with 5-Star.