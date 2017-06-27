Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumated for DNA sampling

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A Spanish Court ordered the exhumation of the body of the Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí after a woman born in 1956 filed a paternity suit.

The Dali Foundation will appeal Monday’s decision, in a case that drags on for over a decade. Maria Pilar Abel Martinez claims she is the “illegitimate” daughter of the Spanish surrealist artist and Antonia, a maid. At the time, Dali was married to his muse, Gala.

If the 60-year old proves to be his daughter, she will be able to use his name and claim part of his estate. Dali died in 1989, leaving his estate to the Spanish state. According to the National Toxicology Institute, there is no other reliable DNA sample available and, therefore, an exhumation is inevitable for a definitive answer.

Dali is buried in a theater-museum he designed himself in Figueres, Catalonia. The Dali Foundation is going to appeal the Court’s decision.