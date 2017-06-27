Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumated for DNA sampling

LAMA ONE TIME USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES
Click for full view

A June 1966 pictures shows Spanish artist Salvador Dali at his residence in Cadaques, Catalonia, northeastern Spain. The remains of Dali will be exhumated by order of a judge in order to obtain samples to determine the paternity of Pilar Abel, who has brought a paternity suit as his daughter on 26 June 2017. Dali died in Figueres, Spain on 23 January 1989.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 07:00 June 27, 2017
Updated 08:57 June 27, 2017

Salvador Dali’s body to be exhumated for DNA sampling

By NEOnline | IR
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

A Spanish Court ordered the exhumation of the body of the Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí after a woman born in 1956 filed a paternity suit.

The Dali Foundation will appeal Monday’s decision, in a case that drags on for over a decade. Maria Pilar Abel Martinez claims she is the “illegitimate” daughter of the Spanish surrealist artist and Antonia, a maid. At the time, Dali was married to his muse, Gala.

If the 60-year old proves to be his daughter, she will be able to use his name and claim part of his estate. Dali died in 1989, leaving his estate to the Spanish state. According to the National Toxicology Institute, there is no other reliable DNA sample available and, therefore, an exhumation is inevitable for a definitive answer.

Dali is buried in a theater-museum he designed himself in Figueres, Catalonia. The Dali Foundation is going to appeal the Court’s decision.

epa06051568 Pilar Abel poses for the media during an interview held in front of Salvador Dali's Museum in Figueres, Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 26 June 2017. The remains of Dali will be exhumated by order of a judge in order to obtain samples to determine the paternity of Pilar Abel, who has brought a paternity suit as his daughter on 26 June 2017. Dali died in Figueres, Spain on 23 January 1989. EPA/RobinTownsend

Pilar Abel poses for the media during an interview held in front of Salvador Dali’s Museum in Figueres, Girona, Catalonia, Spain, 26 June 2017. The remains of Dali will be exhumated by order of a judge in order to obtain samples to determine the paternity of Pilar Abel, who has brought a paternity suit as his daughter on 26 June 2017. Dali died in Figueres, Spain on 23 January 1989. EPA/RobinTownsend

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+