Saddam Hussein’s daughter says Trump has ‘political sensibility’

Raghad Saddam Hussein, the eldest daughter of Saddam Hussein, who ruled Iraq from 1979 until his overthrow and capture by a US-led coalition in 2003, spoke to CNN by phone from the Jordanian capital where she sought refuge after the invasion of Iraq.

Speaking about Saddam Hussein, who was convicted of crimes against humanity and sentenced to death by hanging in 2006, Raghad said: “I don’t think he would have gone in a death smaller than this. It was a death that brought pride to me, my children, my sisters and their children, to all those who love him and have a place for him in their heart.”

As reported by CNN, Raghad, who blames the US for the chaos that unravelled in her country, hopes that President-elect Donald Trump will be different from his predecessors.

“This man has just arrived to the leadership… But from what is apparent, this man has a high level of political sensibility, that is vastly different than the one who preceded him,” she told CNN. “He exposed the mistakes of the others, specifically in terms of Iraq, which means he is very aware of the mistakes made in Iraq and what happened to my father.”

During his presidential campaign, Trump said he opposed the war on Iraq, however, he was publicly supportive of the invasion in interviews before and after the war. And while saying that Saddam Hussein “was a bad guy”, Trump has praised the former Iraqi leader’s efficient killing of “terrorists”.

CNN also noted Raghad’s denial that she is involved in politics. The current Iraqi government, however, has accused the 48-year-old of supporting her father’s Baath party, now outlawed, and has called on Jordan to repatriate her.

More recently, it has accused her of supporting Islamic State and cheer leading the militants’ takeover of Mosul, allegations that she vehemently denies.

According to Raghad, her father’s rule was one of stability and that Islamic State and other groups would not have been able to enter had her father still been alive.

Human rights organisations, however, reported rampant government-approved executions, acts of torture and massacres from his rise to power until his fall.

“Yes, there was brutality, sometimes a lot of it and I can’t support brutality. But Iraq is a country that is difficult to rule and it’s only now that people are realising it,” said Raghad.

According to CNN, Raghad is putting her own version of the story across in a book she is currently writing. She also said her 30-year-old daughter, Harir Hussein Kamel, has written a yet unpublished book that delves into the Hussein family’s complex relations.