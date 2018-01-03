Saakashvili says Russian FSB involved in fabricating evidence against him

Mikheil Saakashvili, the leader of Ukraine's Movement of New Forces party and the former president of Georgia, has accused Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) of involvement in the fabrication of evidence used against him at a trial in Kiev.

Saakashvili made the accusation to reporters after a January 3 court hearing in Kiev where prosecutors asked the court to place him under house arrest for refusing to answer questions from the Main Directorate of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU)...