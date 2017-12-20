Ryanair recognizes pilot unions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ryanair has moved to recognize pilot unions on Tuesday, that is, a day after Irish, Portuguese, and German pilots agreed to postponing industrial during the Christmas period.

The company has resisted recognizing the right to collective bargaining for the last 30 years.

Later on Tuesday, the management of the Irish low-cost carrier was due to meet with union representatives of its multinational fleet. After the New Year, the company will also meet with cabin crew unions.

The company will formally recognize the International Federation of Transport Workers, which has been making the case for extending pilots’ rights to approximately 8,000 cabin crew workers.