Ryanair faces its first strike in Germany on Friday

Days after the low-cost carrier Ryanair recognized pilot unions it faces its first 4-hour strike on Friday in Germany.

Strike action in Ireland, Portugal, and Italy over Christmas has been called off, but the German Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union went ahead.

Ryanair refuses to deal with specific member of the VC board, who is not a Ryanair pilot, The Irish Times report. The pilot in question has sued the company. For its part, the union is unwilling to discuss which pilot will represent them in negotiations.

The union is accusing Ryanair of trying to stall collective bargaining negotiations, DW reports. The Irish company has refused to accept collective bargaining arrangements for just under 30 years.

The VC pilot strike will affect approximately 16 flights. However, the company is advising travellers to show up as scheduled. .