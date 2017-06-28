Ryanair eyes Alitalia’s market share

Published 10:15 June 28, 2017
Updated 11:16 June 28, 2017

 Ryanair has reiterated its interest in buying Alitalia if it is allowed to restructure the company.

Ryanair has been seeking to take over the ailing national carrier since 2013. In May, the Italian government gave Alitalia six months to either find a strategic buyer or the company will be liquidated.

In an interview with Ansa on Tuesday, Michael O’Leary said that Ryanair is not necessarily interested in buying airport slots, regarded as one of the company’s major assets.

Ryanair’s deal focuses on taking over Alitalia’s short-haul business, consolidating its dominant position in the Italian market. In 2016 Ryanair carried 36 million passengers, compared to 22,6 million for Alitalia.

Meanwhile, Alitalia is shedding some of its most valuable assets. Alitalia was granted a bankruptcy protection in the United States until June 26, which has now expired. That could mean that Alitalia will not longer be able to fly to New York. The carrier’s lease of Terminal 1 at New York’s JFK airport expired on 13 June. US flights generate about 30% of Alitalia’s overall revenue, of which half is through flights to New York.

Chief executive officer of the Irish airline Ryanair Michael O' Leary talks during a press conference at Hilton hotel in Rome, Italy, 03 December 2013.

